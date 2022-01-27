Truist Financial Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

BAH stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

