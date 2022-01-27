Truist Financial Weighs in on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE DV opened at $23.06 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $160,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

