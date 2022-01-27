Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post sales of $193.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock worth $7,334,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

