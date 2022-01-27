Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $91.09

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.09, but opened at $95.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,675 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.