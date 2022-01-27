Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.18 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $170.14 million and $9.18 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

