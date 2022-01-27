Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $186.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 188.46 ($2.54), with a volume of 664413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.40 ($2.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £779.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 340.77.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($28,198.89).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

