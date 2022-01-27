Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

