TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 2,362.1% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TSRI traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 1,050,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40. TSR has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.73.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 71.43%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

