Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 30575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.47 million and a PE ratio of -28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

