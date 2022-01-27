Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$33.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$33.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.32.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market cap of C$106.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.