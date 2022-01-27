Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.24. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 462,386 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tuniu by 344.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

