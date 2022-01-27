Turning Point Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPB stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

