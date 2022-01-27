Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.75

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 8248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

