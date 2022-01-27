Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of TRQ opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,080,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 773,219 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 681,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 536,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,141,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 371,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

