Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.12. The company had a trading volume of 244,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,261. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

