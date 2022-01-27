Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.
TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.12. The company had a trading volume of 244,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,261. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
