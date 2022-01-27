TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.92

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 52577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.