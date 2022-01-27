Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.06. Tuya shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 4,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 95.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

