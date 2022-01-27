Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Twilio by 622.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $179.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.36 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.36.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

