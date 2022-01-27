Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,041. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
