Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,041. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

