Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.91% of Twist Bioscience worth $153,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,885. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

