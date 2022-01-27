Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Tyler Technologies worth $187,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.23 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.83. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

