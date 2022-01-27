U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in January

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USEI traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,637,500. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corp. is a diverse energy firm, which develops hybrid fuel systems and technologies. It engages in the production of bio-fuel; as well as develops products and services for the medical marijuana and hemp sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

