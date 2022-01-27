Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $27,185.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

