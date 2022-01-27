Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 27,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 255,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

