UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €149.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €149.00 ($169.32) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.93 ($157.87).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded up €1.26 ($1.43) during trading on Thursday, reaching €117.88 ($133.95). The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.73 and a 200-day moving average of €122.85. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.