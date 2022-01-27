UBS Group Raises Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €29.60

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of Scor stock remained flat at $$3.21 during trading on Thursday. 31,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

