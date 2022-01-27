UBS Group Reiterates “€295.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €295.00 ($335.23) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €285.18 ($324.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

