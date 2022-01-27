UBS Group Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
