UBS Group Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

