UCA Coin (UCA) Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $11,225.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,335,214,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,483,178 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

