UChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UChain has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $13,665.50 and $2,980.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00041107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005635 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

