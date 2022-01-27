Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $353.81 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

