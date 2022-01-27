Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88. 1,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

