Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88. 1,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
