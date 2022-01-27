Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Under Armour worth $93,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 169.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.