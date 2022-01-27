Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 205,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,094. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

