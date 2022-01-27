Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $2,543.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

