Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $167,583.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

