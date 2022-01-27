UniFarm (UFARM) Hits Market Cap of $402,197.75

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $402,197.75 and $39,939.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins.

