Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093. The firm has a market cap of $354.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 6,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

