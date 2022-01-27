Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093. The firm has a market cap of $354.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.
In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 6,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
