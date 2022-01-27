Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.63 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00013866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00179017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00392458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

