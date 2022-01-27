Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $320.15 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $10.67 or 0.00029408 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.69 billion and $320.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,324,918 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

