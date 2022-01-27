United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.