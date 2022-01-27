United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $425.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.08.

URI stock traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.80. 1,967,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $238.55 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. New England Research & Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. J. W. Burns & Company boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 19,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 42,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, P. R. Herzig & Company boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. P. R. Herzig & Company now owns 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

