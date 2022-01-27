United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $307.76, but opened at $328.82. United Rentals shares last traded at $318.35, with a volume of 7,090 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.36.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in United Rentals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

