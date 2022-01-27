United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 27,366,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,372,809. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
