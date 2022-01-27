Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Sells $169,937.28 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 38,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

