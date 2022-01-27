Unity Software (U) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE U opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

