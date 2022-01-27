Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 639.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNVC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,653. Univec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.