Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $139.74

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.74 and last traded at $140.97, with a volume of 10754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

