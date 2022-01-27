Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

