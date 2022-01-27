Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

